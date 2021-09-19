Paradip: Fire broke out Sunday afternoon at marketing depot of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Paradip town. Thick smoke was seen emitting out of the inferno site following the incident.

According to a source, the blaze occurred due to sparks from the engine causing fire at the fuel point when a train was leaving IOCL depot after loading oil and a petrol point nearby caught fire soon.

However, a major disaster could be averted at the petrol depot on IOCL premises as state fire services personnel, fire services wing of the refinery and fire safety tenders of the terminal doused the flames after striving for nearly an hour. No casualties have been reported so far, a senior official of IOCL said.

Notably, some petrol pipelines were damaged in the incident. Exact losses incurred due to the inferno have not been ascertained yet.

PNN