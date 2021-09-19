Chhendipada: With scanty rainfall this year in Angul district, more than half of 81 previously constructed Lift Irrigation (LI) points under Chhendipada block have become defunct and failed to propel agricultural activities leaving hectares of farmland uncultivated.

A few hectares of farmlands where paddy has been cultivated, the plants have suffered improper irrigation. Farmers who had taken up paddy cultivation apprehend marginal or a little yield of the crop.

According to official sources, Chhendipada block has a total of 35,806 hectares of farmland, of which paddy is cultivated on around 12,463 hectares. Seedlings are planted in 5,714 hectares and seeds are sown in remaining 6,749 hectares, a senior official informed.

The target of paddy cultivation fixed for Chhendipada block may not be met this year owing to improper irrigation. Out of 41 defunct LI points, pipelines have run down in some and power supply has been disconnected in some others, due to non-payment of electricity bill.

On being contacted, block agriculture officer of Chhendipada Binod Kumar Dalei said, “Out of 41 defunct LI points, power supply to 18 have been disconnected, which will be restored by coming October. The remaining 23 LI points will be made functional after discussion with respective Pani Panchayat representatives.”

PNN