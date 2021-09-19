Kodala: A youth was allegedly murdered Sunday morning at Khadal Sahi under Kodala police limits in Ganjam district. However, as the incident triggered tension in the locality, some irate residents set three houses of a suspected person on fire later in the day.

According to an eyewitness, some armed miscreants attacked a youth named Kalu Nahak with sharp weapons in broad day light. Kalu was returning from a shop in the locality when he was murdered.

Kalu sustained grievous injuries and succumbed on the spot. Another youth who tried to save Kalu from the attackers was injured in the incident. The latter was rescued from a pool of blood and admitted to hospital. His condition is critical now, the eyewitness stated.

Also read: Seized granite-laden vehicles released after alleged intervention of police, RTO in Malkangiri

On being informed, Kodala police reached Khadal Sahi and launched a probe in this connection which is underway. Police recovered the body of Kalu and sent it for post-mortem. Exact cause behind the murder has not been ascertained yet. It appears to be a valid reason that the murder took place over past enmity, an official said.

Besides, the irked residents staged a sit-in and blocked the main road in Kodala. Palpable tension prevails in the area and adequate police force has been deployed to control the law and order situation.

PNN