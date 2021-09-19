Malkangiri: Nine granite-laden vehicles seized Friday night near Peta village under Motu tehsil were released following the intervention of local police IIC and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Malkangiri, former Congress MP of Nabarangpur Pradeep Majhi alleged Sunday.

The vehicles were illegally transporting VG granite to outside the state through Odisha-Andhra border. A team of personnel from Motu police station had detained nine vehicles during a routine inspection.

After a thorough search, it was ascertained that the vehicles engaged for transportation of granite did not have any valid document for the purpose. Subsequently, the company concerned managed to prepare fake documents with support of the RTO, on basis of which the IIC released the nine vehicles, the Congress leader said.

Illegal transportation of granite continues rampantly with the unholy nexus between the local police officials and RTO authorities. Stringent action should be taken against them, Majhi demanded.

It is pertinent to mention, the issue of illegal transportation of granite was earlier raised by local political leaders and residents as well.

PNN