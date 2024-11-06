Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at the studio of a private television channel on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Wednesday morning, police said.

There were no casualties or injuries, although the fire caused significant property damage, police said.

Local residents noticed the blaze at the channel’s office at Sarua in Odisha’s Khurda district and informed the fire services department, which deployed four fire tenders to extinguish the flames.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, police added.

A senior official of the channel said the shooting was still underway until 1:45am at the studio. Around 5:15am, locals saw smoke emanating from it, he added.

