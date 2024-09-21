Ghasipura: A fire broke out at the Ghasipura branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Keonjhar district late Thursday night. The matter came to the fore after some passers-by noticed the blaze in the wee hours of Friday and informed the fire services department. On being informed, fire personnel arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flame with the help of two fire tenders. Though there was no major damage in the blaze, some important documents and a computer kept inside the chamber of the field officer burnt to ashes, informed the branch manager Harekrushna Sutar. While the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, initial reports suggest that it may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit.