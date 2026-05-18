Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out early Sunday at a tyre resoling workshop in Rasulgarh area, damaging properties worth Rs 1 crore, officials said.

According to fire services officials, the department received information about the blaze at around 3:25 am.

Fire tenders from Mancheswar, Secretariat and Pahala fire stations, along with Striking Fire Force, rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Firefighters took nearly 2-hours to bring the fire under control. Officials said foam compounds were used to prevent the fire from spreading further.

However, two small shops adjacent to the workshop were also damaged in the fire. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have triggered the blaze, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.