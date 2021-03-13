New Delhi: Fire broke out in one of the bogies of Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, Saturday, owing to a short circuit.

No casualties have been reported so far and all the passengers have been safely evacuated, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

According to sources, the C5 compartment of the train was set ablaze due to a short circuit.

The mishap took place near Kansro Railway Station.

“The affected coach has been detached… Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and fire brigade has been informed. Total 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. Train has departed for destination,” the Railways said.

More details are awaited.