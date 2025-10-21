New Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 151 pm, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes.

We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 215 pm, the DFS official said.