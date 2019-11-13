Islamabad: Pakistan’s firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman called off Wednesday his anti-government sit-in here after nearly two weeks. However, he announced that the massive protest will be expanded across the country by blocking major highways and trade links to increase pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.

Addressing the ‘Azadi March’ sit-in here, right-wing Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman told his supporters that it was time to implement ‘Plan B’ of his protest. He said the key highways and major roads will be blocked to force Prime Minister Khan to resign and hold new elections.

While explaining the ‘plan-B’ of the Azadi March, the cleric said that not only major arteries but roads and streets of the country will be blocked by 2.00pm Thursday.

Rehman said that government had been considerably weakened and just needed a little push to crumble. He asked the protestors to go back to their homes but not to sit back comfortably as they were tasked to organise demonstrations and sit-ins in their respective areas.

Rehman launched his protest October 27 from Karachi and arrived here October 31, leading a caravan of tens of thousands of followers. He repeatedly said that the protestors would stay until Imran Khan resigned and new elections were announced.

The government also engaged him in talks but failed to make any headway as he refused to budge from the key demand of resignation of the Prime Minister.

Despite failure to achieve the objective immediately, it is believed that Rehman gained politically by showing his power to assemble large crowds. The discipline and peace of the protestors was also acknowledged even by his opponents.

The opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People Party (PPP), have also thrown their weight behind the massive anti-government rally comprising thousands of protesters in Islamabad.

PTI