Kantabanji/Boudh: Fires were reported from 68 places in various reserve forests under Kantabanji range of Bolangir district. The forest department has been making all-out efforts to douse the blaze, but their efforts are failing to make a dent.

The forest department has formed five squads including fire team (10 members), para-protection force (10 members) and members of Vana Surakhya Samitis.

Following a directive from the Bolangir DFO, ranger Shradhadev Badmali, deputy ranger Sadhucharan Pradhan and forester Binod Bihari Dharua have also joined the fire-fighting exercise in the district.

Reports from Boudh said, as some people are allegedly setting forests on fire. They are doing so as an act of revenge as personnel of the forest department had caught four people Saturday on a charge of their involvement in igniting the fires.

However, zilla parishad member of Zone-9 Abakash Sahu condemned the incident and alleged that the department is arresting innocent people. Some other intellectuals have demanded a thorough investigation into the cause behind the forest fires.

Sahu informed that fires have been raging in five ranges in the district. However, the department has failed to find the real reasons behind the infernos.

Reports from Keonukunda said that forest officials have been trying to extinguish fires in four Balimela forest areas where scores of valuable trees and herbs have reduced to ashes.

Similarly, fires have destroyed sal trees in Phampuni forests near Jeypore of Koraput district.

