Baripada: FIRs have been filed against 13 persons in Mayurbhanj district for embezzlement of MGNREGS funds. The FIRs have been filed at the direction of Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj.

It has been alleged that the MGNREGS funds were misappropriated in Barehipani, Gudugudia and Dhalabani panchayats under Jashipur block in Mayurbhanj district. Coming to know about the misuse of funds, Bharadwaj in a letter (No.-6009/17.06.2020) asked the respective BDOs to file the FIRs. According to sources 10 government officials and three people’s representatives are involved in the embezzlement.

It has been stated that the accused persons had passed bills related to construction of roads in Barehipani, Gudugudia and Dhalabani panchayats. However, this was done without any construction work being done.

Bhardwaj had earlier ordered project director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to conduct a detailed probe in this regard and submit his reports. After getting it, Bhardwaj took asked the BDOs to proceed legally against the accused.

Sources named Barehipani sarpanch Jujher Bangsingh, Gudugudia sarpanch Malaram Ho and Dhalabani sarpanch Sabita Naik who are allegedly involved in the fraud.

Among the government officials involved are Jashipur block assistant computer programmer (ACP) Jitendra Mahanta, junior engineer Dibyalochan Naik, former Barehipani panchayat executive officer (PEO) Benudhar Nayak, Gudugudia PEO Santosh Kumar Dash, Dhalabani PEO Mangilal Ho, Barehipani Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) Rabindra Nath Chaki, Dhalabani GRS Debasish Marandi, Gudugudia GRS Sanjeev Kumar Tarai, Jashipur block MGNREGS assistants Guru Charan Das and Sashi Bhusan Nayak.

PNN