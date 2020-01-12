New Delhi: Uri: The Surgical Strike completed one year Saturday. To mark the first anniversary of the movie which has been highly successful and critically acclaimed also, the main actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari shared pictures of the movie on their social media platforms with nostaligic comments.

Vicky Kaushal played the role of Indian Army officer Vihaan Singh Shergill in the film and won the ‘National Award for Best Actor’ last year. He posted two stills from Uri and mentioned how grateful he is for all the love his film has got. Vicky wrote: “From each one of us to each one of you… We thank you for everything you have given to our film. Team Uri is forever grateful. #1yearofURI.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7LNYxTJqEg/

Yami Gautam, who played an undercover intelligence agent, tweeted a picture of herself, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala and wrote: “Gratitude forever to our Indian Army, our audience who embraced it and gave it so much love! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic and hard-working!”

See link: https://twitter.com/yamigautam/status/1215900775592779776

Kirti Kulhari also shared a number of pictures from the film. She wrote that the ‘joy she experienced’ playing Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur in the film is ‘incomparable’. Kirti said: “Completing 1 year of #Uri today… #hows the josh …super high, Sir. The joy and satisfaction I have experienced playing #Flightlieutenant Seerat Kaur is incomparable…”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B7KtPEFpAoR/

Uri: The Surgical Strike, based on the 2016 Uri attacks, emerged as one of the critically acclaimed films of 2019. Aditya Dhar who directed the movie won the ‘Best Director Award’ and the film also received awards for background music and sound design.

The movie was a huge success in the box office too grossing close to Rs 300 crore.

Agencies