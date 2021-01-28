Bhubaneswar: He may be a veteran of more than 250 films, most of which have been huge blockbusters. However, even now he has butterflies in his stomach on the first day of shooting for a new film. Yes, we are talking of none other than the legendary and iconic Amitabh Bachchan. At 78 and after zillions of hours in front of the camera Amitabh Bachchan still feels nervous and apprehensive. So much so that he describes his condition as one of ‘tension and apprehension.

‘Big B’ started shooting Wednesday for the Ajay Devgn-starrer May Day. In spite of more than 52 years in the film industry, Bachchan calls the first day of shooting ‘a nightmare’. “The first day of shooting is always a nightmare for me. Thousands of ideas, thoughts and apprehensions float in my mind. At times I feel like leaving everything else and running away. But then that is not possible,” Bachchan has said.

Imagine this coming from a man who symbolises the very essence of Bollywood. His acting skills and variety of roles that he has so successfully portrayed makes him a favourite among all age groups, be it a 15-year-old teenager or an 80-year-old grizzled veteran.

In a separate post on Instagram, the iconic actor has written, “Dear Lord … these first days on new films are always such a nightmare ..Petrified and in constant apprehension… wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed… Want to run away and hide (sic).”

Probably it is this fear, this apprehension the prompts Bachchan to seek perfection always. It is this desire to be best among the good which has made Bachchan the megastar of the Hindi film industry.

However, upcoming actress Rakul Preet Singh has come forward to assure Bacchan. In a tweet she said, “Sir need to say this, so thrilled, nervous, excited to kickstart work with you.”

After all who doesn’t want to work with an icon like Amitabh Bachchan!