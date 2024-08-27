Puri: Heritage enthusiasts from across the state took part in the first episode of Puri Heritage Walks in the pilgrim town on the eve of Janmastami. The initiative is aimed at familiarising heritage lovers with the essence of the Jagannath cult and the rich traditions of the deities and shrines around the world-famous temple, which epitomises Odia cultural traditions and ethos. Led by young heritage activists of Puri, more than 50 walkers from Konark, Gop, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack participated in the maiden walk. After initiating the event from near the Mahaveer Temple adjacent to the Southern Gate (Aswa Dwara), they visited Sriramdas Math or Dakshina Parswa Math and Kapal Mochana Mahadev Temple and entered the temple premises to see Adi Nrusingha, Maa Bimala and Nirmalya Khala shrines.

The heritage walkers then went to Ananda Bazaar and before having the Mahaprasad had an in-depth discussion on the unique aspects of the Srimandir and the cult and how the various other traditions like Shaivism, Shakti worshipping and Tantricism created a wonderful collage over the religious fabrics of its day-to-day traditions. Sarat Mohanty, a servitor-cum researcher in the Jagannath culture and tradition, shared his experiences over the tying of the flags over the Neela Chakra and how he experiences a bird’s eye view of the entire eastern coast from the Chilika Lake to Dhauli, Nayagarh to the endless Kalinga Sagar (Bay of Bengal) and how the heavy structure atop the temple is decorated with intricate designs and carvings. Traditional priest of Maa Bimala’s shrine, Siddharth Acharya spoke on the association of Tantricism with the Jagannath Culture and how, the traditions at the Srimandir represent a unique blending of the major religious traditions under Shiva, Devi (Shakti) and Tantric traditions.

Jagannath culture researchers Dayanidhi Tripathy and Debi Prasanna Nanda also spoke on some of the unknown aspects of the temple traditions. Puri Heritage Walks conveners Sanjay Baral, Aurojyoti and Biswaranjan Dehury coordinated the event despite a Sunday and presence of thousands of devotees inside the Srimandir premises. The conveners and the participating heritage enthusiasts decided to continue the heritage walk every month on the second Sunday. The subsequent Puri Heritage Walks will be held at specific shrines or groups of temples, and religious structures inside the holy city and will also explore the delicacies of Puri as traditionally the historic city has a plethora of unique dishes that are known as the traditionally authentic Odia cuisines.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP