Bhubaneswar: The first ever digital SAI Model United Nations Conference 2020 (eSAIMUN), the annual Model United Nations (MUN) of SAI International School concluded Friday.

The eighth edition of the two-day-long conference was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 750 delegates from 34 schools, across ten countries of the globe like Australia, Japan, UAE, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Vietnam, USA, Uganda and India participated in the conference.

The young participants debated on several contemporary global issues in twenty different committees.

eSAIMUN 2020 also witnessed a special Global Village session, wherein students from Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, USA, Australia, Uganda, UAE and India participated in exchange of cultural activities.

There was a culture sharing session wherein the international delegates spoke about various aspects of their respective cuisine, dance forms, music, art and craft.

The two-day long event also witnessed a panel discussion where the issues related to COVID and post-COVID were debated by the participants.

Attending the valedictory ceremony, Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, founder of SAI International School, congratulated all the delegates for brilliant articulation and engagement of very high order during the technical sessions.

Barbara Wickham, OBE, Director, British Council India, in her address to the young delegates, laid emphasis on the problems the planet is facing today. She said the problems are mostly pan-international in nature and which is why they require international effort more than ever now. Support women and work towards creating a gender inclusive society were her key words.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Palaces, Buganda Kingdom, Uganda, H.E. Kyewalabye Male David in his address sought the support of the international community to find innovative ways to combat the pandemic in their kingdoms.

Climate Activist & UN Youth Advisor on Climate Change, Archana Soreng advised the students to develop a willingness to render their contribution for a better world. She inspired them to think innovatively and support each other to create awareness and tackle climate change. She spoke about promoting education and leading an eco-friendly life.

