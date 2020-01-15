New Delhi: It was only in December 2019 that Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby daughter. However, till Wednesday they were yet to introduce the newborn to their social media followers.

However, fan-clubs have recently seen photos of the actor comedian with his baby daughter from what appears to be Kapil Sharma’s mother Janak Rani’s birthday celebrations. Particularly, two pictures have gone viral, in which the little one can be seen cradled in Kapil’s arms while he’s chilling with family and friends. In one photo, Kapil’s daughter can be seen sleeping peacefully while Kapil’s mom treats him to a piece of the birthday cake.

See link: https://twitter.com/TKSS2_FC/status/1217129736171745280

It was only December 10, that Kapil announced the birth of his baby. He tweeted, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar in December 2018. The couple continued their wedding festivities with two blockbuster reception parties – one in Amritsar and the final one in Mumbai. Among the famous who attended the Mumbai party were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Just days after Kapil became a father, Deepika revealed in the comments section of an Instagram post that the actor-comedian showed her photos of his daughter. “She’s adorable,” Deepika commented along with the heart-eyed emoji.

PNN & Agencies