Chattogram: India reduced Bangladesh to 133 for eight at stumps after posting 404 in their first innings on day two, taking control of the first Test here Thursday.

Mohammed Siraj (3/14) rattled the Bangladesh top order with three wickets before Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) joined the party with four wickets as India put Bangladesh on the mat. Umesh Yadav (1/33) also took a wicket.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) produced a lower-order fightback to help India surpass the 400-run mark after starting the day at 278 for six.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 404 all out in 133.5 overs (C Pujara 90, S Iyer 86, R Ashwin 58; Taijul Islam 4/133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112)

Bangladesh 1st innings: 133 for 8 in 43.5 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 28 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 4/33, Mohammed Siraj 3/14).