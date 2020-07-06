Balasore: An MLA in Balasore district tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, informed Brajamohan Patra, CDMO of Balasore District Headquaters Hospital.

The MLA is the first legislator in Odisha to get infected by COVID-19.

Briefing reporters, the CDMO said that swab samples of the MLA were sent to the laboratory for test two days ago. However the result came out positive Monday, added the CDMO.

The district health department will transfer the MLA to a COVID-19 hospital soon. Contact tracing of the people who have come in contact with the MLA has already been started. Family members of the MLA have been asked to maintain 14-days home quarantine period.

14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Balasore district Monday pushing the total number of cases in the district to 412 with 86 active cases so far. Two COVID-19 patients have died due to other health complications in the district. Meanwhile the number of recovered cases stands at 324.

PNN