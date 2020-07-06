The beginning of the ‘Sawan month’ and ‘Chaturmas’ is marked by the first showers of the monsoon. In 2020, Sawan or Shraavana month will start July 6 and end August 3.

This week starts with the holy month of Sawan. Read the weekly horoscope from 6 to 12 July 2020. See what your stars say this week. How will this week be for your financial, family, job, business and love life?

Aries

This week is going to be very good for you. You will take full care of your work and will get good results. Talking with fellow employees will make your mind lighter. Your honour and respect will increase. People will appreciate you. Married life will also be happy. Family atmosphere will also be full of love.

Cancer

This week will be good for you. You will enjoy your love life a lot and try to spend a good time with your sweetheart and will get good results in studies also. This week is also good for married couples. Spouse’s income may increase. Your health may be unstable, so pay attention. You will get very good results in connection with work.

Leo

This week will be good for you and for business as they may get big profit. Love and romance will also increase in married life as well. Family environment will be normal, but your younger brother may have to face problems. Your health will be strong. Efforts will lead to success. Results will be excellent in connection with work.

Virgo

This week will be good for you. Talking with some special friends on the phone will revive old memories. Couples will find some way to enjoy their love life. Married couples will get good results this week. Your income will increase and expenses will decrease. You will get very good results in connection with work.

Libra

This week will be good for you and your income will increase which will make you feel good. This week will be great for working people. This week is also good for the business class. You just have to avoid quarreling with your business partner. There may be some clashes in married life. Love life will be great and health will be strong.

Sagittarius

This week will be good for you. You will get good results in connection with work. Health will be strong. This week will be good for lovers also. Married people will get good results and relationship with their spouse will improve.

Capricorn

This week will be very good for you. You will spend time with you family and you will be very happy to see the love and affection of the family members. This will keep the family environment happy. Household expenses will increase while income will be normal. Keep in mind, time is not favourable for going on a journey right now. Married life will be happy and lovers will also get good results. You should insist on putting more effort into work.

Pisces

This week is going to be very good for you. You will stay quite happy and will distribute the happiness around you. Love and romance will increase in married life. Lovers may get some stress this week, may get good results in connection with work. Business class will also get benefit greatly. Traveling will not be beneficial even if there is a possibility of it.