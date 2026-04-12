A bizarre incident in Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media after a man attempting to break into a doctor’s clinic ended up trapped in the metal rolling shutter and had to be rescued hours later.

According to reports, the man tried to force open the shutter late at night. During the attempt, his neck became stuck in the partially lifted shutter, leaving the rest of his body hanging outside. Unable to free himself, he remained suspended in a painful and helpless position for several hours before police rescued him in the morning.

Watch the viral video here:

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a thief got his neck stuck in a clinic’s metal rolling shutter while breaking in last night. He hung there until afternoon, when firefighters rescued him using a ladder. pic.twitter.com/YnmrZT4IrO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 11, 2026

In the incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the suspected thief was left dangling until rescue teams arrived. Firefighters eventually used a ladder to bring him down safely.

Videos circulating online show the man hanging mid-air as a crowd gathered below. Locals and police personnel were seen supporting his body from underneath to prevent further injury while awaiting rescue. Officials took precautions to ensure he was brought down without worsening his condition.

The unusual episode also triggered a wave of humour on social media. One user quipped, “Bro came for a night shift but got promoted to hanging decoration,” while another mocked him, saying, “Ae kya chor banega re tu, tu to chor ke naam pe dhabba hai,” (What kind of thief will you become? You are a disgrace to thieves).