Padiabahal (Sambalpur): Fishery business is flourishing in Padiabahal locality and its peripheral areas in Sambalpur district. This is due to the efforts of women members of self-help groups (SHGs) who are taking up pisciculture and earning handsomely. SHGs of Pudapada village under Baham gram panchayat of Jujumra block are have also been lauded for the way they have popularised fishery prompting many to take it up as a good source of earning.

Sources informed that many women were sitting idle at home due to the Covid-induced lockdowns. So, they looked for an alternative source of earning. With encouragement from family members, the women took interest in fish farming to become self-reliant.

They first mortgaged a small pond for Rs 30,000 at Baham gram panchayat. They spent around Rs 20,000 and cultured different varieties of fish in the pond.

Now, they have become successful and are earning in lakhs every month. Looking at them, a number of other SHGs have also emulated the model and made it a profitable business.

“Earlier, I was just a homemaker. Now, I earn enough to feed my family. Fishing has created scope of direct and indirect earning for many people. Within three months, fish can be grown and is ready for sale,” said a woman of the SHGs.

“Fish farming is making women self-sufficient. The Odisha government is encouraging women to adopt fishery with low investment and high gains,” said another women.

It may be noted here that the government has been encouraging fishery by providing Rs 1.5 lakh as financial assistance for pond and other instruments, and for purchase of fingerlings. The government is contributing 60 per cent of subsidy to SHGs (women, SC and ST category) and 40 pc subsidy for male farmers.

The Odisha government has been promoting intensive aquaculture in fisheries so as to provide employment to people during the pandemic and period.

A scheme to this effect provides livelihood support to entrepreneurs, unemployed youth and interested progressive fish farmers to increase fish production in each block of the state. The scheme is most suitable for youths who face unemployment during the pandemic.