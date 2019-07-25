Rupsa: Three fishermen were rescued while one went missing when their boat capsized in the rough sea Wednesday. All the four are from the Bahabalpur panchayat near Sadar block of Balasore district.

According to the Inspector in-charge (IIC), Rosalin Behera of the local police station, the missing person has been identified as Panchanana Dalai of Kasaphala village.

The three who were rescued were spotted by a speedboat in the area. Prompt intervention of the persons in the speedboat helped in saving the lives of the three. However, the locals have given up on hope for the fourth fisherman as he has still not been traced.

PNN