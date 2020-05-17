Bhadrak: Apprehending a disastrous impact of approaching cyclonic storm Amphan in Bhadrak district, most of the fishing trawlers that had ventured into the sea have returned ashore.

Local fishermen have anchored the trawlers at fishing jetties in the district as a precautionary measure.

Hundreds of trawlers could be seen queued up along Dhamra, Chudamani and Kasia coastlines.

Notably, the district administration had warned fishermen not to enter into the sea amid the approaching cyclone that is expected to make landfall in West Bengal this Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains to the district and with Gale force winds, sea is expected to be rough.