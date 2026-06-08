Bhawanipatna: Vigilance officials Monday caught an MGNREGA assistant posted with the Kalahandi Watershed Department while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a beneficiary.

The accused, identified as Priyanka Jena, was allegedly demanding money to facilitate the release of a bill related to a farm pond project under a government scheme.

According to Vigilance officials, Jena was apprehended near Irrigation Colony Square in Bhawanipatna while receiving the bribe amount from the complainant.

She was taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation is underway to ascertain additional details related to the case.