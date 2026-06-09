Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Odisha government has suspended an assistant revenue inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe for the issuance of caste certificates to students, an official said.

The suspended inspector was posted at Sadar-IV RI Circle under Sadar Tahasil of Sambalpur.

He was accused of demanding Rs 3,000 each from applicants for issuing caste certificates required for admissions in educational institutions, the official said.

An official order said that during the suspension period, the assistant revenue inspector’s headquarters has been fixed at the office of the Sub-Collector, Kuchinda.

He has been barred from leaving headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority and will draw a subsistence allowance.

The Tahasildar at Sambalpur Sadar has been directed to personally serve the suspension order, obtain an acknowledgement, and submit a draft on charges against the official for disciplinary proceedings, it said.

Earlier, Revenue and Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee had written a letter to all the district collectors to ensure the speedy issuance of caste certificates for students seeking admissions to educational institutes.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari had also warned that no form of corruption would be tolerated and had directed district administrations to monitor the process closely.