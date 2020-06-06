Bhubaneswar : Curtains rolled down on the first edition of Covid-19 International Film Festival (CIFF) Friday after exhibition of more than a hundred short and documentary films. The online festival aimed at providing windows to the promising filmmakers and spreading positivity during these difficult hours, said the organisers. It was also an attempt to exchange ideas, knowledge and information between filmmakers of various countries.

Apart from India, makers from countries like Iran, Afganistan, France, Portugal, Italy, Norway, the USA and Congo also participated in the festival.

C+, directed by Subodh Pandey and Harshvardhan Vyas, bagged the best film award. “It’s an amazing start to CIFF-20 and I am honoured to get the award,” said Pandey on his achievement.

The honour for the best director was shared by Rakesh Moirangthem for My Mom and SC Bramhal for Shades of Four Wall while Ayush Jena for Sambhabana got the best cinematographer award.

The best actors’ award in male and female categories went to Tridib Saikia for My Daughter Nainee and to Tutu Laimayun for My Mom respectively. Pratik Arnab bagged the best male debut award for Patience In Lockdown while Adrija Bandyopadhyay got the honour in female category. The best editor award went to Tirna&Tatai Tatai for the film Remaining String and Shanti Raj for Patience In Lockdown. Anuska Priyadarshini for Sambhabana, Manish Naik for Gilehari and Priyanshu Parida for Lockdown got the best debut directors’ award. The honours for the best documentary films were shared by Tazeen Qureshy for Corona Warrior and Keshu Das for Covid19 The creaming sun.

Some promising directors were given special jury awards and the names include – Wake Up Call by Mayank Bhutoria, Antardhwanee by Swaroopp Ray, Int/Ext by Fatma Zohra Zamoun (France), New Normal by Joel Smith, Gilehari by Manish Naik,Shatranj by Noel Smith, Nenu Saitham by Thota Srikant, Mrityupurare Yamraj by Sthithadhi Rath), Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam by Hitesh Kumar,Black Inside by Andre Leitao, In The Shade Of Four Wall by SC Bramhal.

The next edition of the festival will be held in December 2020.