Hatadihi/Keonjhar: Police in Keonjhar district cracked a five-year-old murder case under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district and arrested five persons in connection with the crime, officials said Sunday.

The victim, identified as Kuna Munda of Sarangabahali-Biragobindpur village under Ghashipura police limits, was beaten to death over suspicion of being a child lifter in 2021.

The accused persons were identified as Raghu Mundari, Babuli Soren, Salkhu Murmu, Bisu Birua and Gurucharan Pingua, all residents of Baibura village.

According to Anandapur SDPO Kamal Kumar Panda, Munda was undergoing treatment for a mental health condition. He frequently wandered away from home and moved around nearby areas.

Investigations revealed that Munda was allegedly beaten to death by villagers who suspected him of being a child lifter.

His body was later found in a nearby forest. Following the incident, his wife, Saraswati Munda, lodged a written complaint February 26, 2021, alleging that unknown persons had murdered her husband and dumped the body in the forest.

Ghasipura police registered a case and launched an investigation but the investigation later stalled.

During a recent review of pending cases, the murder case came under fresh scrutiny.

Under the supervision of SDPO Panda and Ghasipura IIC Kishore Chandra Pradhan, police reopened the investigation and formed two teams to identify and trace the accused.

Police said the breakthrough came after renewed investigation efforts led to the identification of the suspects. Further legal proceedings are underway.