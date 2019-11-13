Bolangir: At least five persons were critically injured in a group clash that broke out between two neighbors over past enmity. The clash ensued at Mahimunda village under Puintala police limits of Bolangir district Tuesday.

An argument ensued between the families of Mukteswar Gadatia and Samaru Pradhan over some issues. Following an initial verbal duel, the situation took an ugly turn after the family members attacked each other in which at least five persons sustained critical injuries.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, two of them were shifted to Bhima Bhoi MCH after their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Notably, a man died and at least five others were injured in a group clash over encroachment of a school land at Katramahal village of Nuagaon panchayat under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district October 13.

PNN