Bhubaneswar: In a reshuffle among young IAS officers of 2017 batch, the Odisha government Saturday transferred five officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration (GA) department, Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as Titlagarh sub-collector with an additional charge of Titlagarh municipality executive officer.

Likewise, P Anvesha Reddy has been posted as Baripada sub-collector with the additional charge of Baripada municipality executive officer, the notification said.

Moreover, Patil Ashish Ishwar, Divakara T S and Hema Kanta Say have been appointed as sub-collectors of Balasore, Dharmagarh and Jeypore respectively. These three officers will also remain in charge of urban local bodies (ULBs) of the places concerned, read the GA department notification.