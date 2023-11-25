Malkangiri: At least five labourers were killed and seven others injured after a cement-laden truck carrying them overturned in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Hantalaguda ghat in Swabhiman Anchal area when the truck was on its way to Jodamba from Chitrakonda along with 12 labourers, they said.

The police and local people brought out the dead labourers buried under cement bags.

The injured workers were rushed to nearby government hospital at Jodamba, the police added.

PTI