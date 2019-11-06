Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Wednesday, said that the government has provided only 1.27 lakh pucca houses out of the required five lakh houses for the economically weak citizens living in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In a review meeting, Wednesday, by the department it was informed that under the JAGA mission 75,000 slum dwellers were given land pattas (ROR) and by March next year 25,000 more will be provided with the pattas.

The JAGA scheme aims at transforming the slums into liveable habitat with all necessary civic infrastructure and services on par with the better areas within the same urban local body. The minister also asked all the officials to prepare a master plan by March 2020.

Jena also reviewed the dirty water supply in the city and said that by March 2020, five lakh urban families will get piped water supply. For this, 678 projects has been completed till now out and work is in progress for the other 215 projects.

This apart minister also reviewed the development work under UNNATI initiative which aims to bring inclusive development for urban areas by synergizing the resources from various schemes, agencies and providing critical gap funding. Under this scheme, Rs 370 crore has been sanctioned by the department.

Earlier, Minister Pratap Jena had said all the City parks, including Biju Patnaik Park, Indira Gandhi Park, Mahatama Gandhi Park, Madhusudan Park and Budhha Jayanti Park, will undergo renovation and would be developed as India’s most beautiful parks. All the work in the parks will be completed by November 15, 2019.