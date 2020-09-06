Bhubaneswar: The ECoR Sunday decided to run five additional special inter-state trains from its jurisdiction. The Special Trains will run from September 12.

Booking for these trains will start from September 10. The special trains notified Sunday are Bhubaneswar-Durg-Bhubaneswar daily special, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada daily special, Bhubaneswar-Ahmedabad-Bhubaneswar weekly special, Tiruchchirapalli-Howrah-Tiruchchirapalli bi-weekly special and Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt tri-weekly special.

The tickets will be available on Reservation Counters and also IRCTC website. Other special trains running from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, Bhubaneswar to Howrah/Sealdah, among others will continue to run as notified earlier, said ECoR official.

The Bhubaneswar-Durg-Bhubaneswar daily special will start from Bhubaneswar at 1955hrs from September 12 and from Durg at 1610hrs from September 13.

The stoppages are– Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Bolangir, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Bagbahra, Mahasamund, Raipur and Bhilai Power House between Bhubaneswar and Durg from both the directions.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam via Rayagada daily special will run from Visakhapatnam at 2005hrs from September 12 and from Korba at 1610hrs from September 13.

The stoppages will be at– Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Kesinga, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur, Tilda Neora, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Akaltara, Janjgiri Naila and Champa between Visakhapatnam and Korba from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Ahmedabad-Bhubaneswar weekly special will start from Bhubaneswar at 1800hrs (Wednesdays) from September 16 and from Ahmedabad at 1840hrs (Fridays) September 18.

The stoppages are Dhenkanal, Talcher, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Anand between Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad from both the directions.

Tiruchchirapalli-Howrah-Tiruchchirapalli bi-weekly special will start from Tiruchchirapalli at 1620hrs on every Tuesday and Friday and from Howrah at 1610hrs on every Thursday and Sunday.

The stoppages will be at– Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak between Tiruchchirapalli and Howrah from both the directions.

The Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt tri-weekly special will commence from Guwahati at 0620hrs on every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and from Bangalore Cant at 2340hrs on every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The stoppages will be at – Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Howrah, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other important stations between Guwahati and Bangalore Cant.