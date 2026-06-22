Bhubaneswar/Chennai: Odisha’s Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Monday said efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of the five women who died in an ammonia gas leak at a private fish meal export factory in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur to their native place in Keonjhar district as soon as possible.

The industrial accident occurred on Sunday at the factory in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

A total of 74 workers were affected in the incident, while 67 others are undergoing treatment, it said.

Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on Sunday, while three additional deaths were reported overnight, it added.

Odisha Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy told PTI, “Our officers are at the spot, and they have confirmed that five women from Odisha have died.”

Expressing grief over the deaths, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker.

The Odisha government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu administration to ensure treatment and other assistance for the affected workers, an official statement said.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg held discussions with her Tamil Nadu counterpart Sunday, it said.

A team of Odisha government officials has also rushed to Tamil Nadu and is coordinating with local authorities on treatment, post-mortem formalities and other arrangements, it added.

One official, M M Paik, will remain in Chennai for coordination regarding post-mortem examinations and other related procedures, the statement said.

Two other officers have proceeded to Tiruvallur, it said.

The body of one deceased worker was shifted to Chennai Sunday night for post-mortem examination, while the remaining bodies are in Tiruvallur, officials said.

Some of the injured workers are stated to be in a critical condition, they said.

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling Monday expressed grief over the death. In a post on X, Mahaling said a high-level team led by the special secretary of the Labour and ESI Department had been sent to the site on the direction of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi to provide all possible assistance to the affected workers and their families. The minister also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

ତାମିଲନାଡୁର ତିରୁଭଲ୍ଲୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାସ୍ଥିତ ଏକ ସି-ଫୁଡ୍‌ ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ୍ରିରେ ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଲିକ୍‌ ଯୋଗୁଁ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ୫ ଜଣ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଏଭଳି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀଙ୍କ… — Dr. Mukesh Mahaling (@MahalingMukesh) June 22, 2026