Tikamgarh: A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four-year-old child, were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district Sunday, police said.

Some neighbours of the victims, who lived in Khargapur town, about 35 km from the district headquarters, alerted the police after they did not see anyone coming out of the house in the morning, district Superintendent of Police Prashant Khare said.

The police later reached the spot and got opened the door which was bolted from inside.

They found Dharamdas Soni (62), a retired state government employee, his wife Poona (55), their son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and a four-year-old grandson hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, he said, adding that an investigation was underway in the case from all angles.

PTI