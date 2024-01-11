Nuapada: Five people, including a woman, were injured in acid attacks Thursday during a clash between two families over business rivalry in Odisha’s Nuapada district, police said.

A couple from a goldsmith family and three members of another family in the same business were injured in the acid attacks that took place at Duajhar village in Khariar area, an officer said.

As both families are in the same business in the small village, it was suspected that the clash erupted due to business rivalry, he said.

As the clash escalated, members of both families threw acid, which is used to clean gold ornaments, on each other, said Pradeep Kumar Dharua, IIC, Khariar Police Station.

All the injured were first admitted to Khariar Hospital.

Three of them were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Nuapada as their condition deteriorated, he said.

Two cases have been registered based on the complaints lodged by each family and the investigation is underway, the IIC said.

PTI