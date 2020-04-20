Bhadrak: Bhadrak district administration Monday declared five gram panchyats under Basudevpur and Bhandaripokhari blocks as containment zones after five COVID-19 cases were reported in the district.

The official Twitter handle of the Bhadrak district administration made the announcement.

Of the five cases detected, two are from Bhandaripokhari and three from Basudevpur. Notably, all five of them had returned to the state from Kolkata, West Bengal a few days ago.

Collector Dr. Gyanaranjan Das said: “After declaring the areas as containment zones we have sent the patients to the COVID-19 hospital in the district.”

“Necessary restrictions have been imposed to restrict the movement of people in and out of the containment zones. All essential commodities will be made available to the public”, said collector.

Notably, with five cases from Bhadrak and two from Balasore, the total count of positive COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 68.

PNN