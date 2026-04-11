Baripada: Acting on a tip-off, forest officials of Podadiha and Kaptipada police arrested five poachers who had entered the forest for hunting.

The incident took place in the Podadiha range of the Similipal core area, where the group was caught on an AI camera while venturing into the forest.

Forest officials conducted a raid in the Sarat Kataria area and detained the five from their homes.

Three country-made guns, ammunition, and bows and arrows were seized from their possession.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Mahendra Murmu, Dama Soren, Laxman Murmu, Ramjit Murmu and Meghnad Murmu of Kataria village.