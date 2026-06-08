New York: Five people were stabbed at New York Penn Station, with at least one sustaining serious injuries, local media reported.

The incident occurred Sunday night (Local time). The five victims were rushed to a local hospital, reports CBS News, quoting the Fire Department of New York City.

A suspect was quickly taken into custody, the authorities said. Police sources told CBS that the suspect is believed to have mental health issues.

A criminal investigation is still underway, and no signs of terrorism have been reported so far, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting CBS News.

Police urged the public to avoid the area due to expected traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions.

Widely regarded as the busiest rail hub in the Western Hemisphere, New York Penn Station serves over 600,000 passengers each day.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, at least 12 people were shot near a community festival in Toledo, US state of Ohio, with two in critical condition.

It appeared there were at least two people who were “probably shooting at each other,” Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said, adding that police are still searching for the suspects and advise the public to avoid the surrounding areas.

Toledo Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in an area near the Old West End Festival at approximately 5:37 p.m. local time (2137 GMT) and discovered multiple shooting victims. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day event featuring live music, food markets, house tours and shopping.

Earlier Wednesday, a teenager was killed and three people wounded in a shooting after a US California high school graduation ceremony, according to local media.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a high school in Northern California, CBS reported, citing a local police spokesperson.