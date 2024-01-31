Nabarangpur: Police arrested five suspects involved in a recent ATM robbery in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, a source said Wednesday.

Within 12 hours of the incident, the alleged robbers were nabbed by the cops in a jungle near Dabugaon following a chase.

The source informed that out of the five suspects, four are residents of Haryana and one is from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The police have recovered around Rs20 lakh from the possession of the arrested individuals. However, the exact amount of cash stolen from the ATM is yet to be ascertained.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The bank authorities and police have not issued any comments on the incident.

