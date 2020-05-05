Bhubaneswar: Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 174, official data suggested.

While two of these patients are from Balasore, the others are from Cuttack, Ganjam and Sundargarh districts. While the Ganjam and Cuttack cases are Surat returnees, the Balasore and Sundargarh ones had been to West Bengal.

“3rd Health Update, 5th May. One Positive Case in Rourkela. 49 yr Male. (Kolkata returnee. In quarantine). Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 174,” the I&PR department tweeted.

According to state government data as of Tuesday evening, 174 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 113 cases are active, 60 have recovered and one person died.