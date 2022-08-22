Kabul: At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured in flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Afghanistan’s Paktia province, state media reported Monday.

“Fourteen people lost their lives and 12 others wounded after heavy floods hit some areas in the provincial capital Gardez and some districts of Paktia province late on Sunday,” Xinhua news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

According to the report, 358 houses were completely destroyed and 676 others partially destroyed by the monsoon floods that washed out at least 20 acres of land.

The floods also left more than 1,430 livestock killed and hundreds of kilometres of roads, numerous protective walls, bridges and water dams damaged in the province, it added.

On Saturday, flash floods and rainstorms killed 15 people and injured nine others in Khushi district of Paktia’s neighboring Logar province.

More than 200 people, according to officials, were killed due to downpour and flooding in 10 out of the war-torn country’s 34 provinces over the past couple of months.