Bhubaneswar: A special flashmob for the aged was organised at the city-based Esplanade One Mall here Wednesday to spread a message of healthier lifestyle for the elderly.

More than 40 members of the Foundation, between the age of 58 to 83 participated and danced to the amazement of the shoppers. This was organized as a part of the healthy aging program of Silver Age.

The younger crowd in the mall drew inspiration from the fun filled spirit of the elders. Sunita Mishra a housewife who was amongst the audience said, “This shows that age is just a number and it is never too late to have fun.” Jayanti Rath a member of Silver Age said “Remaining active is the key to fight diseases and that is what Silver Age is helping us do.”

The organisation’s co-founder Lucy Patnaik said, “Our program is built to help seniors overcome loneliness and is based on the fact that a healthy mind leads to a healthy body.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines healthy aging “as the process of developing and maintaining the functional ability that enables wellbeing in older age. Events such as flashmobs are a step in that way.

Silver Age Foundation also manages the Odisha chapter of the Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India.

The organisation is planning to roll out services for elders that will make their life more comfortable in the homes that they have built, instead of forcing them to leave it and seek shelter in old age homes.