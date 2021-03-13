Jharsuguda: Good news for western Odisha residents as flight service from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport to Chennai is all set to start from March 28.

SpiceJet will provide this service.

SpiceJet had launched flights from the VSS Airport to Mumbai and Bangalore January 12. Overwhelmed by the business and the number of fliers it received, the airline major has decided to extend its service to Chennai.

The service will be available each day of the week. Online ticket booking for flights has already begun.

The flight will take off from Chennai at 1:10 pm and touch down at the VSS Airport at 3:00 pm. Similarly, it will take off from the VSS Airport at 3:30 pm and land at Chennai at 5:00 pm.

Sources close to the VSS Airport said that IndiGo is next in line to provide flight service from the VSS Airport.

Notably, the VSS Airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018, is the second full-fledged airport in Odisha after the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

PNN