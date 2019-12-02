E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale. It includes hundreds of deals and offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and much more. The sale will continue till December 5. The company has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 1,250) on purchases above Rs 4,999. This five-day sale also includes bundled exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options on a wide range of electronics and home appliances.

Here we have picked out some of the best deals and offers you can grab right now.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB, 64GB) currently retails at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). You can save an additional 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and up to Rs 10,800 off if you exchange your old smartphone with this purchase.

Realme 5 Pro: There is no flat discount on Realme 5 Pro but you can still grab it at Rs 1,000 less than the listed price if you pay online using any payment method. You can also sweeten the deal further by up to Rs 10,800 using the exchange offer Flipkart is offering. This phone features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Vivo Z1 Pro: The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of this phone is retailing at Rs 12,990 (MRP Rs 15,990) this week. Flipkart has also offered a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs 10,800 off as an instant discount. HDFC Bank card users can avail an extra 10 per cent instant discount on regular and EMI transactions.

Redmi K20: Xiaomi’s popular Redmi K20 smartphone now retails at Rs 19,999 (MRP Rs 22,999) during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. This is the same price we saw during Xiaomi’s limited-period sale a while back during Big Billion Days.

Samsung Galaxy S9: Samsung’s older Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB) smartphone now retails at Rs 27,999 (MRP Rs 62,500) on Flipkart. This phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset and supported by 4GB of RAM. This phone comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.