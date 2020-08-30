Puri: Following release of rainwater from Hirakud Dam reservoir through 46 sluice gates, the Rajua River in Puri district is in spate. This has left villagers in low-lying areas here in fear and panic over a flood like situation.

Surging floodwater has worsened the situation in villages under Kanas block. As different river dikes in Puri district have run down, the probability of breaches getting developed is a lot higher, local villagers expressed in panic.

Already breaches have occurred on Daya River dike under Puri irrigation department limits. Similar situations have also occured at Karamala old bridge on Luna River, as drainage of rainwater has been blocked.

Likewise, Bhargavi River dike at Bidyadharpur leaks severely.

Notably, state Planning Board Vice-Chairman Sanjay Das Burma had visited Podakera bridge of Talamala panchayat Saturday afternoon and taken stock of the aggravating flood situation.

Puri district Collector Balwant Singh, Superintendent of Police Akhileshvar Singh, also visited several areas under Delang, Pipili and Kanas blocks. Puri district administration is on high alert due to the flood situation here, Collector Singh asserted.

PNN