Bant: Bant block in Bhadrak is criss-crossed by rivers like Salandi, Kapali and Sarusagar, but surprisingly, the last two named water systems have been denied river status by the government.

Although several farmers having agricultural land along the banks of Kapali and Sarusagar suffered crop damage due to floods, the government has declined to pay them any compensation.

“Kapali wreaks havoc to crops every year, but the government has not recognized it as a river. Hence, we are unable to get compensation for the losses suffered by us due to floods,” rued the villagers.

As per guidelines, the farmers affected by floods caused by rivers are eligible to get government assistance. Same is the case with farmers living along the banks of Sarusagar.

Kapali originates from Hatadihi in Keonjhar and flows through Bant, Basantia, Ramchandrapur, Tilo, Chhyalsingh, Ganijang, Ramkrushnapur and Rampur panchayats before merging with Genguti in Dhamnagar.

Farmers’ outfits in the area have been agitating over the demand for according government approval of river status to Kapali and Sarusagar.

After cyclone Phailin, former minister Prafulla Kumar Samal had assured farmers that steps would be taken to grant river status to the two water systems.

Farmers’ outfits have demanded adequate measures to accord river status to Kapali and Sarusagar.

