Bhadrak/Bhandaripokhari: After witnessing the devastation caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’, Bhadrak district is looking at flood like situation as Baitarani river is flowing above the danger level at Akhuapada in the district Thursday.

While the river’s danger mark is 17.83 metres at Akhuapada,the river crossed it by 12:00 pm and was flowing at 17.92 metres, leaving already panicked people in fear and apprehension.

With flood water continuously flowing into the river since Wednesday night, the water level was at 15.46 metres at 10:00 am Thursday. It increased to 16.95 metres at 11:00am. By 11:45 am, it had already crossed the danger mark of 17.83 metres. And it went on swelling subsequently. The water levels at 12:00pm, 1:00pm and 2:000 pm were 17.92 metres, 18.20 metres and 18.37 metres respectively.

As if the devastation caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’ was not enough, the flood threat has arrived as another jolt for people living in riparian areas.

