Jajpur: Five persons died while about 14,000 livestock perished in floods in Jajpur district, a report said.

This year’s floods are the most devastating since 2011. Over 7,88,520 people and 2,86,327 livestock in 612 villages under 10 blocks have been affected. One urban local body has also been affected.

The situation has become severe due to 30 breaches on various river embankments in the district. The breaches led to gushing of flood waters into villages which inundated farmlands. The affected blocks are Jajpur, Binjharpur, Dasarathpur, Bari, Rasulpur, Korei, Sukinda, Danagadi, Dharmasala and Barchana.

Meanwhile, prices of essentials have increased in the district. The price of tomato is Rs 60 per kg, cauliflower Rs 50 per kg, cabbage Rs 60 per kg, brinjal Rs 40 per kg and okra Rs 50 per kg in this district.

Bari block has been cut-off from the rest of the world. The bodies of three persons have been kept in block office and will be sent for post-mortem to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur in a boat, medical officer Sk Sabbiruddin of Bari Community Health Centre said.

According to government reports, four persons died Sunday while a three-month-old girl Lakhsmi of Beherapatna village in Panasa panchayat had died due to wall collapse August 28.

Lakshmi Jena, 35, wife of Basudev Jena in Arangabad village of Bari block drowned in Dudhei river, a distributary of Kharasrota while trying to rescue her son from being swept away in the floodwaters. Villagers rescued her son but the woman drowned.

A 19-year old youth Subhbrata Das in Panaspada village in Bhanra panchayat of Bari block was swept away in Dudhei floodwaters while going to purchase provisions.

Sridhar Ojha, 55, of the same village who was missing in Brahmani was found dead by fire personnel, Sunday. A 75-year old man Batakrushna Sahu of Sanahangara village under Dharmasala block died Sunday.

PNN