Balasore: Incessant rain in Jharkhand, the upper catchment area of Subarnarekha river, has resulted in a flood-like situation in the riparian areas.

The river is flowing above the danger mark of 10.60 metres at Rajghat in Balasore district, Monday.

Over 20 villages under five gram panchayats of Baliapal block in Balasore district were cut-off from the rest of the world as floodwaters inundated the villages.

People in the riparian villages had harrowing time as floodwaters inundated their villages, homes and farmlands.

The floodwaters also entered their farmlands and destroyed the vegetables cultivated by the local farmers.

The flood occurred as three sluice gates, two at Galudih and one at Chandil, were opened to let excess water flow into the river. At Rajghat water was flowing above the danger mark of 10.36 metre in the morning.

Later, the floodwater level rose and was found to be flowing at the danger mark of 10.60 metre at the same place at about 3pm.

The floodwater level was constant in the river from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm, an official in the flood control room at Rajghat said.

More than 50 villages and farmland have been affected as water entered the low-lying areas of the Baliapal and Bhograi blocks.

Several villages in Baliapal block were inundated as water overflowed the banks and entered the villages.

Floodwater was found overflowing in Baliapal, Gunapur, Athabatia, Sungamuhan, Kudamansingh, Routrapur, under Baliapal panchayat as well as in Choudhurikuda, Charabasta Kalarui, Parukhi in Madhupura panchayat.

The floodwater also inundated Bishnupur, Rasalpur, Nayabali, Ikadpal, Kulha in Bishnupur panchayat, Jamkunda, Kulhachada, Talapada in Jamakunda panchayat and in Badhapal, Paradipa, Saradharsahi, Asti, Badakhanpur, Palachampei villages in Asti panchayat

Vehicular movement has been severely disrupted after a number of approach roads to the low-lying areas under the block were submerged.

Meanwhile, the district administration has advised residents of the riparian villages to shift to safer places.

The administration has also made arrangements at the schools and cyclone shelters to accommodate the affected villagers. If the situation worsens, dry food will also be provided to the affected villagers, Deepak Kumar Das, Baliapal tehsildar said.

Notably, excess rainwater will be released later in the day if the water level crosses the 11-metre mark at Rajghat, junior engineer of Balasore Water Resources department said.

